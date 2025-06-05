Left Menu

Nighttime Clearance: Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Chandausi Cemetery

A recent anti-encroachment drive near a Muslim burial ground on Moradabad Road in Chandausi, led by SDM Vinay Kumar Mishra, removed encroachments to facilitate road construction. Conducted at night to avoid traffic disruptions, the operation leveled some graves in the encroached portion.

  • Country:
  • India

An anti-encroachment drive was executed near a Muslim burial ground on Moradabad Road in the Chandausi area. Officials reported the operation took place on Wednesday night.

Led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinay Kumar Mishra, bulldozers cleared the encroachments, located next to a railway crossing.

Responding to media inquiries, Mishra explained the operation as part of a broader six-month anti-encroachment campaign, initiated when it was discovered the cemetery's boundary wall extended beyond its designated limit.

Mishra stated encroachments would be removed voluntarily, facilitating pending road construction, and the operation was conducted at night to avoid heavy traffic.

Some graves, previously lying in the encroached area, have now been leveled to clear the obstructions.

