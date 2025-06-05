Major Overhaul of Fish & Game to Modernise Hunting and Fishing Governance

In a sweeping reform aimed at modernising the management of New Zealand’s cherished recreational hunting and fishing sectors, the Government has announced a major revamp of Fish & Game New Zealand. The initiative, spearheaded by Minister for Hunting and Fishing James Meager, seeks to eliminate inefficiencies, strengthen national governance, and ensure greater accessibility for everyday New Zealanders.

The proposed changes will not only refocus Fish & Game on its core responsibilities—managing sport fishing and game bird hunting—but will also address years of governance issues and policy misalignment that have undermined the organisation's national effectiveness.

“I want to make it as easy as possible for Kiwis to go hunting and fishing in New Zealand,” said Minister Meager. “These long-overdue reforms will help the organisation become more responsive, accountable, and aligned with the needs of both recreational users and wider stakeholders.”

Key Drivers Behind the Reform: Governance, Efficiency, and Economic Value

Fish & Game New Zealand plays a pivotal role in managing freshwater sport fish and game bird species on behalf of licence holders. However, reviews have revealed persistent issues including overlapping administrative structures, inconsistent decision-making across regions, governance missteps, and poor engagement with licence holders and external stakeholders.

Meager noted that “current legislation is not fit for purpose,” resulting in internal dysfunction and misallocated resources. The reform package aims to professionalise operations and streamline functions to ensure long-term sustainability.

According to government estimates, hunting and fishing licence holders contribute up to $138 million annually to the economy through associated spending—a figure that underscores the broader significance of the sector. Moreover, New Zealand’s pristine natural environment and well-managed recreational opportunities continue to attract international tourists, magnifying the need for robust regulatory oversight.

Highlights of the Reforms: Structural Clarity and Stakeholder Inclusion

The reform blueprint introduces a number of significant structural and procedural changes:

Clear role delineation : Regional Fish & Game councils will focus on field-level delivery—organising and enabling hunting and fishing opportunities—while the New Zealand Council will handle national-level administration and policy.

Centralised fee collection : A nationalised system for licence fee collection will replace the current fragmented approach, ensuring that funds are efficiently allocated based on resource demand.

Democratic participation : The eligibility criteria for voting and standing in Fish & Game elections will be broadened, enabling more licence holders to shape the future of the organisation.

Professional standards : Elected councillors will be required to adhere to a code of conduct and professional standards , bringing greater accountability and consistency.

Broader stakeholder input : Councils will be mandated to consider the perspectives of other groups— including farmers, iwi, and the aviation industry —whose activities intersect with recreational land and water use.

National advocacy framework: A formal national policy for advocacy will be introduced, placing guardrails around legal proceedings and ensuring consistent engagement on conservation and access issues.

A New Legal Foundation: Fish & Game Act on the Horizon

One of the cornerstone changes is the creation of a stand-alone Fish & Game Act, designed to replace outdated legislation and provide a clear, modern legal framework for the organisation’s operations. The new Act will formally recognise Fish & Game’s contributions to New Zealand’s environment, outdoor culture, and tourism economy.

“The Fish & Game Act will provide a purpose-built legislative foundation,” said Meager. “It recognises the significance of hunting and fishing not only as traditional pastimes but also as vital economic and environmental activities.”

Next Steps: Public Consultation Through the Select Committee Process

The government intends to introduce legislation later this year, with the proposals progressing through the Select Committee process. This will open the door for public submissions, allowing licence holders, community groups, conservationists, and industry representatives to provide feedback.

Minister Meager reiterated the importance of public participation: “Sports fishing and game bird hunting are part of our national identity. These reforms are designed to protect and promote those traditions while ensuring the regulatory framework is modern, credible, and equipped for future challenges.”

Looking Forward: Balancing Recreation, Environment, and Economy

As Fish & Game transitions under the new structure, the focus will remain on delivering high-quality hunting and fishing opportunities, maintaining ecological integrity, and balancing the needs of diverse stakeholders. With legislative backing and a renewed mission, the organisation is poised to enter a new era of effectiveness.

The reforms represent not just a bureaucratic overhaul, but a cultural shift—one that places recreational access, environmental stewardship, and organisational professionalism at the heart of New Zealand’s hunting and fishing legacy.