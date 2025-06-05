Govt Unveils Comprehensive Response to Abuse in Care Royal Commission

The New Zealand Government has publicly outlined the next phase of its response to the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-Based Institutions, reaffirming its long-term commitment to justice, accountability, and healing for survivors. With the release of a formal Response Plan, officials aim to provide transparency around completed actions and future initiatives as the nation continues to confront one of its darkest chapters.

“The Government is committed to responding to the Royal Commission of Inquiry with respect and dignity,” said Erica Stanford, Lead Coordination Minister for the Crown response. “This Response Plan ensures survivors and the public can track what has been done and what lies ahead.”

A Historic Inquiry and a Monumental Task Ahead

The Royal Commission has issued 233 recommendations across two major reports: the 2021 redress report and the 2024 final report. Of these, 207 recommendations were directed at the Crown. As of mid-2025, the Government has accepted, partially accepted, or acknowledged the intent of 85 recommendations, with further analysis ongoing.

The scale of the response reflects the immense harm caused by systemic failures in both state-run and faith-based care institutions over decades. The Royal Commission’s findings included horrific accounts of abuse, neglect, and structural racism, with the inquiry estimating it may take up to 15 years to fully address its recommendations.

Key Measures Implemented Since July 2024

Since the release of the Commission’s final report in July 2024, the Government has made significant strides toward justice and redress:

Acknowledgment of Torture at Lake Alice Hospital : The Government formally recognised that torture occurred at the Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital’s Child and Adolescent Unit . This acknowledgment was accompanied by two redress pathways now being implemented.

Lake Alice Survivor Support : An end-of-life payment of $20,000 is now available for survivors. Additionally, work is underway to ensure fair reimbursement of legal costs that survivors incurred.

Public Apologies : On 12 November 2024 , the Prime Minister and senior officials from relevant Government agencies issued formal public apologies. These were seen as a vital step toward national healing.

System Expansion Funding : A $32 million investment is enhancing redress system capacity, increasing claims handling from approximately 1,350 to 1,550 claims per year .

Redress Legislation Advancements : The Responding to Abuse in Care Legislation Amendment Bill has been progressed to embed systemic change and formalise elements of the Crown response.

Survivor-Focused Community Fund : A $2 million fund has been established to support initiatives by local authorities, NGOs, and community groups that work directly with survivors and communities affected by institutional abuse.

National Day of Reflection: The Government has designated 12 November 2025, the one-year anniversary of the public apology, as a national day of reflection—a moment to honor survivors and commit to learning from the past.

Massive Funding Commitment in Budget 2025

Recognising the need for sustained investment, Budget 2025 allocated:

$533 million over four years to increase redress payments , raise the number of claim resolutions annually, and improve support for survivors navigating the process.

$188 million over four years to bolster the safety of children, youth, and vulnerable populations in care, aiming to prevent future harm and uplift the standard of care provision.

These investments mark a transformative shift in how New Zealand treats those affected by institutional failings—financially, legislatively, and culturally.

A Commitment to Long-Term, Survivor-Centered Reform

While some changes can be implemented quickly, many reforms involve overhauling complex systems, policies, and attitudes. The Crown has acknowledged that fully addressing the recommendations will be a multi-decade effort, involving ongoing consultation with survivors, iwi, civil society, and advocacy groups.

“This is a long journey,” said Stanford. “While we can never fully make redress for or right the harm survivors experienced, the Government remains committed to engaging with the Royal Commission’s report and recommendations in good faith and with careful consideration.”

The Response Plan, which is now publicly available, will be updated regularly to ensure that survivors and the wider public can monitor progress. The Government also plans to increase survivor participation in the design and delivery of redress and prevention measures.

Healing the Past, Protecting the Future

The Government’s response marks a watershed moment in New Zealand’s reckoning with the legacy of institutional abuse. With a detailed plan, significant funding, and an unwavering commitment to survivor-centered justice, this work lays the foundation for lasting reform in both state and faith-based care systems.

As the nation moves forward, the emphasis will remain on truth, accountability, and ensuring no child or vulnerable person ever again experiences the trauma inflicted by the institutions that were supposed to protect them.