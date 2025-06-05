Left Menu

Historic Capability Targets Expected at NATO Meeting

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte anticipates an agreement on historic new defense capability targets at the Brussels defense ministers' meeting. The aim is to rebalance contributions between Europe, Canada, and the U.S., while increasing spending on air defenses, missiles, land forces, and command systems.

Updated: 05-06-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:56 IST
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced on Thursday that he foresees a consensus among allies on historic new capability targets at the upcoming defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. He emphasized the strategic importance of better balancing defense contributions from Europe, Canada, and the United States.

With global security dynamics evolving, Rutte highlighted the urgency for increased financial support particularly focused on air defenses, long-range missiles, and robust land forces.

Additionally, he pointed out the need to revamp command and control systems to keep pace with contemporary defense challenges, promising a comprehensive approach to future security commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

