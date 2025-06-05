Ukraine to Boost Defense with €1.3 Billion Weapons Production Aid

Ukraine is set to bolster its defense capabilities with €1.3 billion in funding for domestic weapons production, expected to commence in 2025. This announcement followed discussions between Ukraine's defense minister and his Danish counterpart.

In the first phase, an initial tranche of €428 million will be provided by allies including Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway, and Iceland, as conveyed by Minister Rustem Umerov via the Telegram messaging app.

Minister Umerov indicated that the funds will be used to produce a range of essential military equipment within Ukraine, such as artillery, strike drones, missiles, and anti-tank weapons, to strengthen their army's capabilities.

