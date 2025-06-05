Congo Bonds Tumble Amid New U.S. Travel Ban

The Republic of Congo's international bond faced a sharp decline in early trading on Thursday. This comes as the nation was listed among countries whose citizens are forbidden from traveling to the United States.

Data from Tradeweb revealed the bond, maturing in 2029, fell by 2.5 cents to bid at $83.50. The U.S. administration's decision raised market apprehensions.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation prohibiting citizens from 12 countries, including the Republic of Congo, from entering the United States due to perceived threats, leading to financial and political uncertainty.

