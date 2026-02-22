Supreme Court Challenges CCI's Ruling Over Meta and WhatsApp Data Privacy Controversy

The Supreme Court is poised to review pleas from Meta and WhatsApp contesting a Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruling that sanctioned a Rs 213.14 crore fine due to the alleged privacy violations linked to their data policies. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will spearhead the proceedings with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

On February 3, the bench strongly criticized Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp, warning against compromising citizens' rights through data sharing under the guise of privacy policies, while accusing them of monopolistic behavior and data theft. The bench highlighted the vulnerability of consumers who remain uninformed and unorganized amidst such policies.

The critical hearing, scheduled for February 9, will consider cross-appeals by CCI and will involve the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, scrutinizing further legal interpretations of data sharing for both advertising and non-advertising purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)