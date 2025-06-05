Left Menu

Devastating Drone Attacks Shake Ukrainian Towns

A Russian drone attack in Pryluky, Ukraine, led to the tragic death of the local fire chief's family, among five fatalities. Meanwhile, Kharkiv faced another drone strike, injuring 18. The ongoing war frequently targets Ukraine's northern and eastern regions, causing repeated destruction and prompting emergency responses.

Tragedy struck the Ukrainian town of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region as a Russian drone attack claimed the lives of the local fire chief's family. Ukraine's Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, reported the death of the fire chief's wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson, expressing his condolences on social media.

According to regional governor Viacheslav Chaus, the attack was part of a larger Russian offensive that launched six drones, resulting in five deaths and hospitalizing six more. The northern and eastern regions of Ukraine remain under frequent assault from Russian drones and missiles as the war stretches beyond three years.

In a separate incident, the northeastern city of Kharkiv was also targeted by drones, injuring 18 individuals, including four children. The strikes damaged seven apartment buildings, with residents recounting harrowing escapes from their crumbling homes. Emergency workers are on-site assessing the damage, as Russia offers no comment on these continuing aggressions.

