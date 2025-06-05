BJP Leader Arrested for Heinous Crime: A Disturbing Case Unfolds

In a shocking incident, a BJP leader and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the rape of her 13-year-old daughter. The heinous crime came to light when the young victim confided in her father, prompting him to file a police complaint.

The police have registered a case against the accused under multiple sections, including charges of gang rape and relevant POCSO Act provisions. After a medical examination confirmed the assault, Anamika Sharma and her boyfriend, Sumit Patwal, were apprehended at a local hotel. A manhunt is underway for an accomplice, identified as Shubham.

Anamika Sharma, who once led the BJP Mahila Morcha's Haridwar district unit, has been stripped of her primary membership. According to police, the minor girl was repeatedly assaulted between January and March in various locations, with threats made against her father's life to ensure her silence.

