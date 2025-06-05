Left Menu

BJP Leader Arrested for Heinous Crime: A Disturbing Case Unfolds

A BJP leader, Anamika Sharma, and her boyfriend were arrested for allegedly orchestrating the rape of her 13-year-old daughter. Her boyfriend and an aide committed the crime multiple times with her consent, leading to a police case and her removal from the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:13 IST
BJP Leader Arrested for Heinous Crime: A Disturbing Case Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a BJP leader and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the rape of her 13-year-old daughter. The heinous crime came to light when the young victim confided in her father, prompting him to file a police complaint.

The police have registered a case against the accused under multiple sections, including charges of gang rape and relevant POCSO Act provisions. After a medical examination confirmed the assault, Anamika Sharma and her boyfriend, Sumit Patwal, were apprehended at a local hotel. A manhunt is underway for an accomplice, identified as Shubham.

Anamika Sharma, who once led the BJP Mahila Morcha's Haridwar district unit, has been stripped of her primary membership. According to police, the minor girl was repeatedly assaulted between January and March in various locations, with threats made against her father's life to ensure her silence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025