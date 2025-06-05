Pakistani National in Goa Challenges Visa Revocation in Supreme Court

A Pakistani national living in Goa on a long-term visa has approached the Supreme Court of India. This development follows the Indian government's decision to revoke visas for Pakistani nationals after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities, primarily tourists.

The Centre's notification calls for the deportation of Pakistani citizens, except those with diplomatic, official, or long-term visas. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma has been approached to urgently hear the matter.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the client, given the visa's specific conditions, should be allowed a hearing. In a related matter, the court directed authorities not to deport a separate family allegedly overstaying, pending citizenship verification.

