75 Years of Scrutiny: National Conference on Estimates Committees

A national conference celebrating 75 years of parliamentary estimates committee scrutiny is set for June 23 and 24 at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. The event will review the functioning of estimates committees across the country, focusing on government expenditure and fund utilization.

The gathering will welcome estimates committee chairpersons and four members from each state, providing a platform for addressing critical fiscal oversight topics. High-level attendees will include the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan of Maharashtra is expected to deliver the valedictory address. According to Maharashtra legislature secretary Jitendra Bhole, the conference aims to foster dialogue and cooperation among national and state legislative bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)