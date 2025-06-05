Transformative Water Management: India and South Africa Collaborate for Sustainable Solutions

The Indian government is promoting collaboration through a partnership between Ion Exchange, a leader in water management, and South Africa's Safic. This initiative aims to enhance sustainable water solutions, benefiting citizens globally, according to Indian Consul General in Johannesburg, Mahesh Kumar.

Speaking at a symposium organized by Ion Exchange Safic, Kumar highlighted the importance of Indian companies pursuing broader objectives beyond profits. The event attracted over 100 industry leaders and water professionals, focusing on innovative solutions for water management issues in South Africa and Africa at large.

The critical challenge of water scarcity in South Africa and India was underscored, with initiatives focusing on water reuse, digital governance, and AI audits emphasized. The symposium also pointed to the significance of skill development in water management technologies, aiming for enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

