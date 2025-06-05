Left Menu

Justice Served: DNA Technology Aids Arrest in Disturbing Baramulla Assault Case

Three individuals, including a resident from Bihar, are under arrest in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir for the rape of a minor. With the help of DNA profiling, authorities identified the accused, ensuring justice in a complex investigation. Police reaffirm their stand against crimes targeting children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:25 IST
Justice Served: DNA Technology Aids Arrest in Disturbing Baramulla Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major breakthrough has been made by the police in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the arrest of three suspects for allegedly raping a minor. Among the accused is a resident from Bihar, identified through DNA profiling as part of the investigative process.

The investigation unraveled the disturbing details of repeated assaults on a mentally challenged minor, who was found 25 weeks pregnant. Police used sustained forensic and investigative efforts to confirm the involvement of the three accused, including Jawad Alam of Bihar, whose DNA matched the foetus.

This case underscores the relentless commitment of law enforcement to achieve justice for vulnerable victims, employing methodical investigation techniques and advanced technology to navigate initial forensic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025