Justice Served: DNA Technology Aids Arrest in Disturbing Baramulla Assault Case

A major breakthrough has been made by the police in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the arrest of three suspects for allegedly raping a minor. Among the accused is a resident from Bihar, identified through DNA profiling as part of the investigative process.

The investigation unraveled the disturbing details of repeated assaults on a mentally challenged minor, who was found 25 weeks pregnant. Police used sustained forensic and investigative efforts to confirm the involvement of the three accused, including Jawad Alam of Bihar, whose DNA matched the foetus.

This case underscores the relentless commitment of law enforcement to achieve justice for vulnerable victims, employing methodical investigation techniques and advanced technology to navigate initial forensic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)