Delhi Police Busts Cyber Fraud Ring Preying on Army Personnel

Delhi Police have arrested two men involved in a cyber-fraud case, cheating an Indian Army soldier of over Rs 82,000 near the New Delhi railway station. The suspects, using fake firms and multiple bank accounts, were apprehended after extensive digital surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi's cyber-fraud landscape took a hit as the police dismantled a racket targeting an Indian Army soldier. Two individuals, including the scheme's mastermind, have been arrested for defrauding the soldier of over Rs 82,000.

The suspects, Sahil Verma and Deepak Jain, allegedly executed their frauds through fictitious companies and numerous bank accounts. The scheme came to light when Abhishek, an Agniveer serving in Udhampur, registered a complaint at Daryaganj police station on May 18.

The elaborate investigation involved scrutinizing more than 50 CCTV cameras and considerable digital surveillance. Police continue to track down other associates and recover the defrauded funds, as the investigation into the scam's full extent progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

