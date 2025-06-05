Pope Leo XIV Meets with Child Protection Commission Amid Scandal Allegations
Pope Leo XIV met with the Vatican's child protection advisory commission amidst scrutiny over his handling of sex abuse cases. The meeting, called a significant moment for reflection, aimed to renew the Church's commitment to safeguarding minors. The unresolved case of Rev. Marko Rupnik remains contentious.
Pope Leo XIV engaged in a significant meeting with the Vatican's advisory commission on child protection for the first time, amidst ongoing criticisms of his response to clergy sex abuse cases. Survivors are urging the Pope to enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy.
The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors highlighted the gathering as a pivotal opportunity for reflection, dialogue, and reinforcing the Church's dedication to safeguarding children and vulnerable individuals. The commission updated the Pope, who is history's first American pontiff, on initiatives aimed at improving abuse prevention and victim support, particularly in less economically developed regions.
Despite previous attempts to strengthen Church responses under Pope Francis, such as creating a tribunal for bishops implicated in cover-ups, results remain elusive. The unresolved case of Rev. Marko Rupnik, accused of abuse by multiple women, exemplifies ongoing challenges, underscoring the need for steadfast action and justice for victims.
