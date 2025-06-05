Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Meets with Child Protection Commission Amid Scandal Allegations

Pope Leo XIV met with the Vatican's child protection advisory commission amidst scrutiny over his handling of sex abuse cases. The meeting, called a significant moment for reflection, aimed to renew the Church's commitment to safeguarding minors. The unresolved case of Rev. Marko Rupnik remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:10 IST
Pope Leo XIV Meets with Child Protection Commission Amid Scandal Allegations
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV engaged in a significant meeting with the Vatican's advisory commission on child protection for the first time, amidst ongoing criticisms of his response to clergy sex abuse cases. Survivors are urging the Pope to enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy.

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors highlighted the gathering as a pivotal opportunity for reflection, dialogue, and reinforcing the Church's dedication to safeguarding children and vulnerable individuals. The commission updated the Pope, who is history's first American pontiff, on initiatives aimed at improving abuse prevention and victim support, particularly in less economically developed regions.

Despite previous attempts to strengthen Church responses under Pope Francis, such as creating a tribunal for bishops implicated in cover-ups, results remain elusive. The unresolved case of Rev. Marko Rupnik, accused of abuse by multiple women, exemplifies ongoing challenges, underscoring the need for steadfast action and justice for victims.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025