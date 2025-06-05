Turmoil in Gaza: Aid Distribution Amid Escalating Conflict

Amid escalating violence in Gaza, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has resumed its aid distribution efforts at two locations in southern Gaza's Rafah area. The Foundation had temporarily closed its sites following fatal shootings near its distribution points.

The GHF's operations, which began recently, have stirred controversy. Criticized by international organizations for an alleged lack of impartiality, the GHF's aid initiative aligns closely with U.S. and Israeli interests, intensifying the complex dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

The humanitarian situation remains dire with Israeli strikes resulting in high casualties. The United Nations calls for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted aid access. Meanwhile, tensions rise as Israel continues military operations in Gaza following an attack by Hamas, with severe humanitarian and political ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)