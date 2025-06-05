Constitutional Crisis: Ahmadi Community Faces Religious Suppression in Pakistan
The Ahmadi community in Pakistan faces enforced affidavits by police to abstain from the traditional animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha. This issue has sparked a debate over religious freedom as police harassment, pushed by extremist groups, challenges their constitutional rights, notably under pressure from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
In a worrying crackdown on religious freedom, members of Pakistan's minority Ahmadi community report being compelled by police to sign affidavits renouncing their right to perform the traditional animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha. The community, already marginalized by the 1974 decree labeling them as non-Muslims, now faces increased hostility and legal pressure.
The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) alleges harassment and intimidation by Punjab and Sindh officials, describing the actions as unconstitutional and discriminatory. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has criticized these actions, stressing they violate the Ahmadis' fundamental rights enshrined in the nation's constitution.
Authorities demand concessions from Ahmadis, allegedly to please extremist factions like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Amidst growing concerns, human rights organizations urge the Lahore High Court and Punjab government to safeguard the community against further victimization amidst rising threats and violence.
