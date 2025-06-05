Left Menu

Constitutional Crisis: Ahmadi Community Faces Religious Suppression in Pakistan

The Ahmadi community in Pakistan faces enforced affidavits by police to abstain from the traditional animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha. This issue has sparked a debate over religious freedom as police harassment, pushed by extremist groups, challenges their constitutional rights, notably under pressure from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:35 IST
Constitutional Crisis: Ahmadi Community Faces Religious Suppression in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a worrying crackdown on religious freedom, members of Pakistan's minority Ahmadi community report being compelled by police to sign affidavits renouncing their right to perform the traditional animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha. The community, already marginalized by the 1974 decree labeling them as non-Muslims, now faces increased hostility and legal pressure.

The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) alleges harassment and intimidation by Punjab and Sindh officials, describing the actions as unconstitutional and discriminatory. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has criticized these actions, stressing they violate the Ahmadis' fundamental rights enshrined in the nation's constitution.

Authorities demand concessions from Ahmadis, allegedly to please extremist factions like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Amidst growing concerns, human rights organizations urge the Lahore High Court and Punjab government to safeguard the community against further victimization amidst rising threats and violence.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025