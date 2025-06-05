Two Suspects Arrested in IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole’s Murder Case

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Member of Parliament Khethamabala Sithole, who was gunned down on 31 May 2025 during a meeting at Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong, Gauteng.

Two suspects, aged 30 and 32, who were taken in for questioning on 2 June, have now been formally charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. The pair are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today, 5 June 2025, in connection with the fatal shooting.

Violent Ambush Claims Life of IFP Leader

Sithole, who served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the IFP in Parliament, was killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people attending a meeting. The shooting occurred at around 5:30 PM on 31 May.

“Sithole was declared dead on the scene while two others sustained gunshot injuries. One has since been discharged from hospital, while the other remains under medical care,” SAPS stated in their media release.

The attack stunned the nation, triggering widespread calls for swift justice and concerns over political violence, especially amid growing political tensions in some urban communities.

Task Team Makes Swift Arrests

In the wake of Sithole’s murder, a dedicated SAPS task team was formed to expedite investigations. Their efforts bore fruit within days when they brought in three individuals for questioning on Monday, 2 June. Of those, two were positively linked to the shooting, while the third was released following interrogation.

“The two suspects were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. Their court appearance is scheduled for 5 June 2025 at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court,” police confirmed.

Law enforcement authorities emphasized their zero-tolerance approach to politically linked crimes, vowing to pursue any leads that may suggest further accomplices or underlying motives.

Remembering Khethamabala Sithole

Khethamabala Sithole was regarded as a committed public servant and a rising figure within the IFP, known for his community engagement and youth empowerment initiatives. His untimely death has prompted an outpouring of grief across political lines, with Parliament and the IFP leadership expressing condolences to his family and constituents.

The IFP issued a statement describing Sithole as:

“A passionate and principled leader whose life was cruelly cut short by senseless violence. His loss is deeply felt by the IFP and the communities he served.”

Political Violence and Security Under Scrutiny

Sithole’s murder has once again brought political violence into sharp focus in South Africa, raising concerns about the safety of public representatives, particularly in volatile areas such as hostels and informal settlements where turf wars, criminal gangs, and political rivalries can collide.

Civil society groups and opposition parties have called on the government to bolster protection measures for elected officials and address root causes of such violence, including poverty, unemployment, and policing inefficiencies.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Court Proceedings

While the initial arrests mark progress, the SAPS has indicated that the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could follow. The motive for the killing has not yet been confirmed, and police are exploring all possible angles, including political, personal, or gang-related motives.

The court proceedings are expected to shed further light on the circumstances surrounding Sithole’s death, and the accused will remain in custody pending a formal bail application.

