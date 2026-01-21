Zeynep Sonmez Shines Bright with Crowd Support at Australian Open

Zeynep Sonmez, a Turkish trailblazer in tennis, drew intense support from fans as she competed at the Australian Open, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Istanbul at Melbourne Park's outer courts.

Her compassionate gesture towards an ill ball girl during her opening match endeared her to the crowd, propelling her to defeat Hungary's Anna Bondar 6-2, 6-4.

Sonmez, inspired by the enthusiastic backing, aims to continue her impressive run in the tournament, representing a wave of athletes from countries without traditional tennis pathways making headlines on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)