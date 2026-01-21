Sudha Murty Warns Against Deepfake Videos Promoting Fraudulent Investments
Sudha Murty, Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist, warns the public about deepfake videos misusing her image to promote fake financial schemes. She urges viewers to remain vigilant, verify information from official channels, and avoid making decisions based on such fraudulent content to prevent financial losses.
Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty cautioned the public on Wednesday about the dangers of deepfake videos circulating online. These videos, falsely using her image and voice, promote fraudulent financial schemes without her consent.
In her warning, Murty emphasized the importance of verifying information through official channels and advised against making financial decisions based on these manipulated videos. She stressed that such content, misusing her identity, is designed to deceive viewers into investing unwisely.
Murty reiterated her stance on financial discussions, urging people not to trust messages related to financial transactions on social media platforms. Instead, she encouraged individuals to save their money and seek reliable advice before investing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rashmi Group's Mega Investment: Boosting Telangana's Job Market and Economic Vision
Sargad and Telangana Sign MoU for Rs 1,000 Crore Investment and Aviation MRO Facility
Sargad Eyes Major Investment in Telangana's Industrial Future
Telangana's Bold Vision: USD 25 Billion Investment Drive in Life Sciences by 2030
MATTER Motor Works Powers Forward with $100 Million Investment in Electric Future