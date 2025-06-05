DNA Confirms Remains in Limpopo Are Missing Journalist Aserie Ndlovu, Partner

In a tragic conclusion to a case that gripped the nation, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the human remains discovered in Limpopo are those of missing Pretoria journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli. The confirmation follows extensive forensic analysis, including DNA testing, which matched the remains to reference samples from their biological relatives.

The couple had been missing since 18 February 2025, when they were last seen in Pretoria under suspicious circumstances. Their disappearance sparked a months-long investigation, led by a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies, culminating in the discovery of their remains last month in Rust De Winter, a remote area located in Limpopo Province.

SAPS Confirms DNA Match and Notifies Families

In a statement issued on Wednesday, SAPS officials confirmed:

“The SAPS can now confirm that a DNA analysis has been concluded and has positively linked the remains to that of Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli. A positive DNA match thus confirms that the discovered remains are that of the missing couple.”

Authorities noted that the families of the victims have been informed, and trauma support services are being provided to assist them during this difficult time.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings Against Suspects

As the investigation moves forward, several suspects have already been arrested in connection with the case and are currently appearing before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court. The suspects face a range of serious charges, including:

Kidnapping

House robbery

Possession of stolen property

The charges may be further expanded as investigations continue, particularly following the confirmation of the deaths and the potential for additional charges such as murder or conspiracy to commit murder.

Discovery of the Bodies: A Breakthrough in the Case

The human remains were uncovered last month after a meticulous and high-stakes investigation that involved intelligence-sharing, public cooperation, and forensic searches conducted over several weeks. Law enforcement credited persistent efforts by specialized SAPS units, including the Forensic Services Division, for the breakthrough.

Their discovery marked a turning point in the investigation and ended a long period of uncertainty for the victims’ families and the broader journalism community.

Public Commended for Cooperation

General Fannie Masemola, National Commissioner of SAPS, had earlier expressed his gratitude to the public for their assistance in helping to bring the investigation to a breakthrough stage. He praised community members for:

Providing tips and information

Responding to public alerts issued by SAPS

Assisting in the identification and location of suspects

“We commend the community for standing with us. Your support has been critical in ensuring progress in this complex investigation,” Masemola said.

Last month, SAPS had issued a public alert requesting help in tracking down two outstanding suspects, believed to be linked to the disappearance and murder of the couple. Their status remains under investigation.

The Victims: A Nation Mourns

Aserie Ndlovu was a respected journalist based in Pretoria, known for his integrity and commitment to public interest reporting. His partner, Zodwa Mdhluli, was a widely loved figure in her community. Their deaths have sent shockwaves through the media fraternity, human rights circles, and civil society organizations across South Africa.

Condolences and tributes have poured in from colleagues, friends, and national organizations, all mourning the loss of two vibrant lives and calling for swift justice for those responsible.

A Call for Accountability and Justice

The confirmation of the couple’s identity now sets the stage for heightened legal proceedings, with public attention squarely focused on ensuring accountability, transparency, and justice.

Advocates for press freedom and women's safety have also used the moment to call for:

Stronger protections for journalists and civilians

Enhanced law enforcement training for missing persons cases

Faster forensic analysis and coordination across police units

As the legal process continues, South Africans remain united in their demand for justice—not just for Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli, but for the countless other victims of violent crime across the country.