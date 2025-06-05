Simla Agreement on the Brink: Tensions Soar Between India and Pakistan

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Simla Agreement, a crucial diplomatic accord, is facing scrutiny. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has pointed fingers at India's recent actions for undermining the agreement's sanctity.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Asif suggested that the bilateral treaty could be terminated, a move that might transform the Line of Control into a 'ceasefire line'. Tensions have intensified with military engagements from both sides peaking earlier this month.

After a series of retaliatory actions, the hostility subsided after India's and Pakistan's military leaders agreed to cease military operations, offering a temporary pause in the conflict.

