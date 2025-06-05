Left Menu

China's Rare Earth Monopoly: A Trade War Squeeze on Global Auto Industry

China's Ministry of Commerce has tightened control on rare earth magnet exports, affecting global industries due to its near-monopoly on these essential components. New export controls are straining international trade relations, sparking concerns over compliance with recent diplomatic agreements between China and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:36 IST
China's Rare Earth Monopoly: A Trade War Squeeze on Global Auto Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the heart of Beijing, China's Ministry of Commerce is wielding global influence by regulating rare earth magnets, essential to the auto industry and beyond. With its near-monopoly, China's recent export controls are rattling international relationships.

The Bureau of Industrial Security, part of the Ministry of Commerce, plays a pivotal role, overwhelmed by applications from global companies seeking export licenses for these crucial magnets. Despite issuing some permits, many remain pending, sparking claims of strategic delays amidst a simmering U.S.-China trade war.

Washington counters with its own trade restrictions, while diplomatic tensions rise. Industry insiders criticize the bureaucracy's complexity, further hampered by a scant number of approving officials within the Ministry. China's leverage over this strategic resource continues to impact global trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025