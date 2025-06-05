Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring
Punjab Police uncovered a cross-border weapon smuggling operation, arresting two men linked to drone-delivered arms from Pakistan. Six Glock pistols were seized, and more arrests are expected. A case under the Arms Act has been filed as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling operation with the arrest of two individuals in the Tarn Taran district, according to a senior police official.
Authorities recovered six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, from the suspects identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.
Surajpal allegedly maintained direct connections with handlers in Pakistan, utilizing drones to drop arms consignments. As investigations proceed, further arrests and weapon recoveries are anticipated, while a case under the Arms Act is registered at Valtoha police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Police
- weapon
- smuggling
- module
- Glock
- Tarn Taran
- drones
- Pakistan
- cross-border
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Capture of Key Suspect Rahul Singh Sparks Breakthrough in Tarn Taran Murder Case
India's New Visa Module for Afghan Nationals Unveiled
Waaree Energies Secures $176 Million Solar Module Deal in US
Punjab: Police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's ISI
Infigrowth Revolutionizes SEO with AI-Powered Audit Module