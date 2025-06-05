Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling operation with the arrest of two individuals in the Tarn Taran district, according to a senior police official.

Authorities recovered six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, from the suspects identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.

Surajpal allegedly maintained direct connections with handlers in Pakistan, utilizing drones to drop arms consignments. As investigations proceed, further arrests and weapon recoveries are anticipated, while a case under the Arms Act is registered at Valtoha police station.

