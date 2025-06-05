Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police uncovered a cross-border weapon smuggling operation, arresting two men linked to drone-delivered arms from Pakistan. Six Glock pistols were seized, and more arrests are expected. A case under the Arms Act has been filed as investigations continue.

Updated: 05-06-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling operation with the arrest of two individuals in the Tarn Taran district, according to a senior police official.

Authorities recovered six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, from the suspects identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.

Surajpal allegedly maintained direct connections with handlers in Pakistan, utilizing drones to drop arms consignments. As investigations proceed, further arrests and weapon recoveries are anticipated, while a case under the Arms Act is registered at Valtoha police station.

