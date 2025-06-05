Sonowal Leads India@Nor-Shipping in Oslo: Vision for Green Maritime Growth

India’s growing ambition to become a global maritime powerhouse was on full display as Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, delivered the keynote address at the India Country Session, titled India@Nor-Shipping, in Oslo, Norway. Speaking to a distinguished international audience, the Minister unveiled India’s comprehensive vision for maritime transformation, backed by strategic investments, digital innovation, green initiatives, and global partnerships.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is decisively moving toward the goals of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Sonowal. “The maritime sector is pivotal—not just for economic growth, but for resilience, sustainability, and strategic connectivity.”

Strategic Corridors and Infrastructure: A $20 Billion Investment Vision

At the heart of India’s presentation was its aggressive push to build next-generation maritime infrastructure, including:

$20 billion committed to multimodal logistics development

Investments in port connectivity, digitalisation, and trade facilitation

Sonowal also highlighted India’s role in developing strategic connectivity corridors, including:

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC)

The Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC)

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)

These initiatives aim to strengthen global supply chains, reduce transit times, and improve trade access across continents.

Shipbuilding Renaissance: India as a Resurgent Global Hub

During the session “India: The Resurgent Shipbuilding Destination,” global delegates were introduced to India’s rapidly expanding shipbuilding ecosystem, which combines:

Modern infrastructure

Scalable production capacity

Government-backed policy reforms

International collaborations

Sonowal outlined India’s aspiration to become one of the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, leveraging its cost advantage, skilled workforce, and ease of doing business reforms.

Green Ports and Circular Maritime Economy

Emphasising India’s green transition, Sonowal revealed the development of three Green Hydrogen Hub Ports at:

Kandla

Tuticorin

Paradip

These hubs will:

Support green hydrogen production

Enable alternative fuel usage

Facilitate green fuel bunkering and maritime decarbonisation

India also spotlighted its compliant ship recycling framework aligned with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC). The session titled “Ship Recycling – Enabler to Circular Economy and Sustainable Maritime” showcased India's environmentally regulated, high-capacity ship recycling facilities as a global model for circular economy practices.

Maritime Digital Transformation: Unified Systems for Seamless Trade

Sonowal underscored India’s technological leap with a next-gen digital maritime ecosystem, featuring:

ONOP (One Nation – One Port Process) for unified port workflows

National Logistics Portal (Marine) for seamless trade documentation

MAITRI – Virtual Trade Corridor, digitally linking Indian ports with global trading partners

These platforms aim to:

Improve transparency and operational efficiency

Reduce transaction time and cost

Facilitate real-time cargo movement

“We are establishing virtual trade corridors to enable seamless cargo movement across borders. These innovations reflect India’s commitment to becoming a globally connected, digitally integrated maritime hub,” said Sonowal.

Maritime Financing: Unlocking Growth Through Innovation

In a dedicated session on “Innovative Financing for Maritime Growth,” India introduced the upcoming Maritime Development Fund. This blended finance model aims to:

Deploy government concessional capital

Attract private investment

Mobilise public-private partnerships

Share risk through institutional mechanisms

The fund is designed to support capital-intensive maritime infrastructure projects and accelerate India’s global maritime ambitions.

India-Norway Maritime Ties: Strengthening Global Collaborations

India’s commitment to maritime partnerships was reaffirmed by highlighting its status as the second-largest provider of seafarers to Norwegian-owned ships. Sonowal invited Norwegian stakeholders to:

Expand recruitment partnerships

Collaborate on training and certification

Participate in joint ventures in shipbuilding and green tech

“India stands ready—as a reliable, responsible, and forward-looking maritime partner. We are committed to shaping a maritime future that is green, secure, efficient, and inclusive,” Sonowal added.

Global Engagement at India@Nor-Shipping

The sessions drew participation from global maritime leaders, technocrats, policymakers, and industry captains, including:

Helene Tofte, Norwegian Shipowners’ Association

Sveinung Oftedal, Ministry of Climate and Environment, Norway

Padmanabhan Rukumini Hari, CMD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)

Rear Admiral G.K. Harish (Retd), VP, L&T

Annette Holte, President, Kongsberg Maritime India

Ingvar M. Mathisen, Port Director, Oslo

Uday Chaitanya, Country Manager, DNV

Tarun Gulati, CEO, eShipfinance.com

Their presence reaffirmed India’s centrality in global maritime cooperation, especially as the world transitions to sustainable, resilient, and future-ready shipping networks.

India's Maritime Future Anchored in Innovation and Inclusivity

The India@Nor-Shipping showcase in Oslo marks a significant chapter in India’s maritime resurgence. With a clear roadmap driven by policy reform, sustainability, digitisation, and financial innovation, India is not only scaling up its capabilities but also inviting global partners to co-create a resilient and inclusive maritime future.