Left Menu

Sonowal Leads India@Nor-Shipping in Oslo: Vision for Green Maritime Growth

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is decisively moving toward the goals of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Sonowal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:38 IST
Sonowal Leads India@Nor-Shipping in Oslo: Vision for Green Maritime Growth
Sonowal outlined India’s aspiration to become one of the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, leveraging its cost advantage, skilled workforce, and ease of doing business reforms. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

India’s growing ambition to become a global maritime powerhouse was on full display as Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, delivered the keynote address at the India Country Session, titled India@Nor-Shipping, in Oslo, Norway. Speaking to a distinguished international audience, the Minister unveiled India’s comprehensive vision for maritime transformation, backed by strategic investments, digital innovation, green initiatives, and global partnerships.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is decisively moving toward the goals of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Sonowal. “The maritime sector is pivotal—not just for economic growth, but for resilience, sustainability, and strategic connectivity.”

Strategic Corridors and Infrastructure: A $20 Billion Investment Vision

At the heart of India’s presentation was its aggressive push to build next-generation maritime infrastructure, including:

  • $20 billion committed to multimodal logistics development

  • Investments in port connectivity, digitalisation, and trade facilitation

Sonowal also highlighted India’s role in developing strategic connectivity corridors, including:

  • The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC)

  • The Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC)

  • The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)

These initiatives aim to strengthen global supply chains, reduce transit times, and improve trade access across continents.

Shipbuilding Renaissance: India as a Resurgent Global Hub

During the session “India: The Resurgent Shipbuilding Destination,” global delegates were introduced to India’s rapidly expanding shipbuilding ecosystem, which combines:

  • Modern infrastructure

  • Scalable production capacity

  • Government-backed policy reforms

  • International collaborations

Sonowal outlined India’s aspiration to become one of the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, leveraging its cost advantage, skilled workforce, and ease of doing business reforms.

Green Ports and Circular Maritime Economy

Emphasising India’s green transition, Sonowal revealed the development of three Green Hydrogen Hub Ports at:

  • Kandla

  • Tuticorin

  • Paradip

These hubs will:

  • Support green hydrogen production

  • Enable alternative fuel usage

  • Facilitate green fuel bunkering and maritime decarbonisation

India also spotlighted its compliant ship recycling framework aligned with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC). The session titled “Ship Recycling – Enabler to Circular Economy and Sustainable Maritime” showcased India's environmentally regulated, high-capacity ship recycling facilities as a global model for circular economy practices.

Maritime Digital Transformation: Unified Systems for Seamless Trade

Sonowal underscored India’s technological leap with a next-gen digital maritime ecosystem, featuring:

  • ONOP (One Nation – One Port Process) for unified port workflows

  • National Logistics Portal (Marine) for seamless trade documentation

  • MAITRI – Virtual Trade Corridor, digitally linking Indian ports with global trading partners

These platforms aim to:

  • Improve transparency and operational efficiency

  • Reduce transaction time and cost

  • Facilitate real-time cargo movement

“We are establishing virtual trade corridors to enable seamless cargo movement across borders. These innovations reflect India’s commitment to becoming a globally connected, digitally integrated maritime hub,” said Sonowal.

Maritime Financing: Unlocking Growth Through Innovation

In a dedicated session on “Innovative Financing for Maritime Growth,” India introduced the upcoming Maritime Development Fund. This blended finance model aims to:

  • Deploy government concessional capital

  • Attract private investment

  • Mobilise public-private partnerships

  • Share risk through institutional mechanisms

The fund is designed to support capital-intensive maritime infrastructure projects and accelerate India’s global maritime ambitions.

India-Norway Maritime Ties: Strengthening Global Collaborations

India’s commitment to maritime partnerships was reaffirmed by highlighting its status as the second-largest provider of seafarers to Norwegian-owned ships. Sonowal invited Norwegian stakeholders to:

  • Expand recruitment partnerships

  • Collaborate on training and certification

  • Participate in joint ventures in shipbuilding and green tech

“India stands ready—as a reliable, responsible, and forward-looking maritime partner. We are committed to shaping a maritime future that is green, secure, efficient, and inclusive,” Sonowal added.

Global Engagement at India@Nor-Shipping

The sessions drew participation from global maritime leaders, technocrats, policymakers, and industry captains, including:

  • Helene Tofte, Norwegian Shipowners’ Association

  • Sveinung Oftedal, Ministry of Climate and Environment, Norway

  • Padmanabhan Rukumini Hari, CMD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)

  • Rear Admiral G.K. Harish (Retd), VP, L&T

  • Annette Holte, President, Kongsberg Maritime India

  • Ingvar M. Mathisen, Port Director, Oslo

  • Uday Chaitanya, Country Manager, DNV

  • Tarun Gulati, CEO, eShipfinance.com

Their presence reaffirmed India’s centrality in global maritime cooperation, especially as the world transitions to sustainable, resilient, and future-ready shipping networks.

India's Maritime Future Anchored in Innovation and Inclusivity

The India@Nor-Shipping showcase in Oslo marks a significant chapter in India’s maritime resurgence. With a clear roadmap driven by policy reform, sustainability, digitisation, and financial innovation, India is not only scaling up its capabilities but also inviting global partners to co-create a resilient and inclusive maritime future.

 

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025