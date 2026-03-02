Left Menu

Unearthing New Zealand's Ancient Waterfowl Secrets

Discoveries at Lake Manuherikia, Central Otago during the Miocene era unveiled a diverse habitat teeming with waterfowl. New findings highlight the St Bathans goose, re-evaluating the lineage of extinct giant Cnemiornis geese and reshaping our understanding of geese evolution in Zealandia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dunedin | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:41 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In Central Otago, the ancient Lake Manuherikia, spanning 5,600 square kilometers, was a lush environment housing a diverse range of waterfowl, as revealed by the St Bathans fossil deposits. These findings, dating back to the Miocene era, provide crucial insights into the ancient avian life of the region.

New research has uncovered a previously unidentified bird species, the St Bathans goose Meterchen luti, amongst the fossilized remains. This discovery challenges earlier assumptions about the evolutionary lineage of New Zealand's extinct giant, flightless geese, Cnemiornis, offering a fresh perspective on avian evolution across the region.

The study underscores the dynamic nature of ecological turnover in Zealandia, debunking older theories of ancestral timelines. It highlights the ongoing evolution and adaptation within isolated island environments, shedding light on how New Zealand's fauna has continuously transformed over millennia.

