Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 'Hanuman Chalisa' Controversy
The Allahabad High Court released Sachin Sirohi and Sanjay Samarval on bail, accused of inciting religious hatred by chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside a mosque. Their counsel argued they were falsely accused due to political motives, while the state's and aggrieved parties' counsels opposed their bail, citing potential religious unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:31 IST
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Sachin Sirohi and Sanjay Samarval, accused of chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside a mosque in Meerut. The case stirred religious tensions, with accusations of promoting enmity.
The applicants' defense claimed political motives behind the charges, stating a lack of credible evidence. Prosecution argued that their actions disturbed communal harmony and stoked religious enmity.
Justice Rajbeer Singh, while acknowledging the contentious nature of the case and without commenting on its merits, noted enough grounds for bail, citing the nature of accusations and detention duration.
