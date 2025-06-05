Diddy Denies Balcony Incident Amidst Sex Trafficking Charges

A heated courtroom exchange took place during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial as his lawyer challenged the veracity of a witness's account. The lawyer suggested that the hip-hop artist was not in Los Angeles during the alleged 2016 incident.

The witness, Bryana Bongolan, claimed Combs held her over the balcony and allegedly caused her physical harm. She stated firmly she remembered the event, while Combs' defense highlighted his presence at East Coast events during that timeframe and presented hotel records as evidence.

The trial continues with Combs pleading not guilty to grave allegations such as racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, facing potential life imprisonment upon conviction.

