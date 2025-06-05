Left Menu

Supreme Court Endorses Religious Exemption in Landmark Wisconsin Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a Catholic diocese's arm in Wisconsin a religious exemption from the state's unemployment insurance tax. The unanimous ruling reflects an ongoing expansion of religious rights by the court, overturning a previous judgment that rejected the exemption bid as religious discrimination.

The U.S. Supreme Court has endorsed an arm of a Wisconsin Catholic diocese seeking a religious exemption from the state's unemployment insurance tax. This landmark decision, issued on Thursday, underscores the justices' broader support for religious rights and overturns a lower court ruling rejecting the exemption.

Authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the decision emphasizes that Wisconsin's denial of the tax exemption constitutes religious discrimination, violating the First Amendment's protections of religious exercise and church-state separation. The ruling highlights concerns over treating religious groups unequally, particularly regarding tax exemptions.

Catholic Charities Bureau, operating since 1917, is at the center of this case. Their work serves diverse groups beyond Catholic circles, aiming to support vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, critics argue the decision dilutes church-state separation, suggesting an increased risk of preferential treatment among religious entities.

