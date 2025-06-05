Left Menu

Drama at Katni Tehsil: Ex-MLA's Wife Attempts Self-Immolation Over Land Dispute

Ranjeeta Singh, wife of former Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Vijay Raghavendra Singh, attempted suicide at a tehsil office due to unresolved land disputes. Having purchased land in 2021, Ranjeeta faces encroachment issues, causing significant stress. Officials state the case remains pending due to its disputed nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katni | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Katni district tehsil office, Ranjeeta Singh, wife of former Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Vijay Raghavendra Singh, attempted to take her life due to a long-standing land dispute. The incident occurred on Thursday around 4 p.m., where Ranjeeta poured kerosene on herself, officers reported.

According to Ranjeeta Singh, her complaint over a land dispute in Bilayat Kala village has gone unheard for months. She alleged negligence by the Naib Tehsildar, claiming mental stress due to her land being occupied unlawfully. Ranjeeta had purchased the land in 2021.

Officials claim the case is stuck due to its disputed nature, with the opposing party in possession since 1995. Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Pradeep Mishra stated that legal proceedings are underway and denied any negligence. Legal action is set to follow for encroachment, with police deployment planned for eviction.

