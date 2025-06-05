Drama at Katni Tehsil: Ex-MLA's Wife Attempts Self-Immolation Over Land Dispute
Ranjeeta Singh, wife of former Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Vijay Raghavendra Singh, attempted suicide at a tehsil office due to unresolved land disputes. Having purchased land in 2021, Ranjeeta faces encroachment issues, causing significant stress. Officials state the case remains pending due to its disputed nature.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events at the Katni district tehsil office, Ranjeeta Singh, wife of former Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Vijay Raghavendra Singh, attempted to take her life due to a long-standing land dispute. The incident occurred on Thursday around 4 p.m., where Ranjeeta poured kerosene on herself, officers reported.
According to Ranjeeta Singh, her complaint over a land dispute in Bilayat Kala village has gone unheard for months. She alleged negligence by the Naib Tehsildar, claiming mental stress due to her land being occupied unlawfully. Ranjeeta had purchased the land in 2021.
Officials claim the case is stuck due to its disputed nature, with the opposing party in possession since 1995. Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Pradeep Mishra stated that legal proceedings are underway and denied any negligence. Legal action is set to follow for encroachment, with police deployment planned for eviction.
ALSO READ
CIDCO's Massive Eviction Drive Clears Belapur Hill Encroachments
Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Eases Congestion
Illegal Land Encroachment Threatens Century-Old Shiv Temple in Sindh
Pushkar Singh Dhami's Directive: Uttarakhand's Fight Against Encroachment and Corruption
Delhi's Defence Land Reclaimed: Unauthorised Structures Removed in Mega Anti-Encroachment Drive