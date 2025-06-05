Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup Journey

In a historic achievement, Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time after eight tries, following a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov played a pivotal role by making three key saves in the second half, which were instrumental in securing the single point needed for qualification.

Uzbekistan's advancement comes from Asian Group A, where they are set to join Iran, who had already secured their place in the finals earlier.