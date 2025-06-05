Left Menu

Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup Journey

Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time after a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates. The match, held in Abu Dhabi, saw goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov make crucial saves, helping the Uzbeks secure a spot from Asian Group A alongside Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:41 IST
In a historic achievement, Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time after eight tries, following a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov played a pivotal role by making three key saves in the second half, which were instrumental in securing the single point needed for qualification.

Uzbekistan's advancement comes from Asian Group A, where they are set to join Iran, who had already secured their place in the finals earlier.

