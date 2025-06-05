Left Menu

Breaking the Silos: Revolutionizing Intelligence Sharing in India

Alok Joshi, chairman of the National Security Advisory Board, highlighted the importance of intelligence sharing among governmental agencies to improve results. Speaking at the Police Technology Summit 2025, Joshi emphasized breaking operational silos and stressed the importance of feedback in intelligence operations to enhance law enforcement effectiveness.

At the Police Technology Summit 2025 in Gandhinagar, Alok Joshi, chairman of the National Security Advisory Board, underscored the necessity of enhanced intelligence sharing among governmental bodies to achieve better results. He addressed delegates, drawing attention to the operational silos agencies must dismantle without compromising the 'need to know' principle.

Joshi, who formerly headed RAW and NTRO, institutions pivotal in India's intelligence framework, stressed the human aspect of data revolutionizing law enforcement. He stated that successful intelligence efforts hinge on effective data collection, swift dissemination, and system recalibration through feedback.

Additionally, Joshi urged the government to share development costs with entrepreneurs creating indigenous technologies. He called for a reevaluation of procurement processes to strengthen security agencies, arguing that current no-cost models hinder industry innovation and indigenous efforts.

