Escalating Tensions: Israeli Air Strikes & Hezbollah's Response in Southern Lebanon

Israeli air strikes have once again rocked the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon's capital, displacing thousands on the eve of Eid Al-Adha. Accusations from Lebanese leadership claim Israel is violating a ceasefire agreement while tensions simmer between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

This marks the fourth instance of bombing in a region known as Dahiyeh since the U.S.-brokered truce in November, which aimed to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel accuses Hezbollah of manufacturing drones in civilian areas, a claim Hezbollah denies.

As Lebanese officials condemned the strikes, asserting there was no military equipment in targeted areas, the conflict highlights the fragile nature of the truce, with each side blaming the other for unfulfilled obligations.