India Abstains Amid Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine

India abstained in the UN General Assembly vote on a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The draft, titled 'Support for lasting peace in Ukraine,' sought to address the four-year conflict's circumstances, emphasizing international law and the UN Charter.

The resolution, adopted by 107 nations, with 12 against and 51 abstentions, reaffirmed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also called for exchanging prisoners of war, releasing unlawfully detained individuals, and addressing humanitarian concerns, reflecting growing international urge for peace.

Countries like Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, and the US joined India in abstaining. The resolution highlighted concerns over continued Russian attacks on civilians, infrastructure, and the worsening humanitarian situation, seeking global support to mediate lasting peace.