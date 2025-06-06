Left Menu

McNally Capital's Controversial Ties with Gaza Aid Operations

McNally Capital, linked to the American publishing legacy of Rand McNally, holds an economic interest in Safe Reach Solutions, a firm controversially involved in Gaza's aid distribution. Despite not managing daily operations, McNally Capital's involvement has sparked debates as aid efforts face civil unrest and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 03:55 IST
McNally Capital's Controversial Ties with Gaza Aid Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McNally Capital, a private equity firm stemming from the legacy of American publishing company Rand McNally, is facing scrutiny over its economic ties with a logistics company embroiled in geopolitical tensions. Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), which has been linked with aid distribution in Gaza, is partially backed by McNally Capital.

SRS is under the leadership of Phil Reilly, a former CIA official, but its financial backers remain largely undisclosed. The firm's involvement with the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has attracted controversy amid ongoing conflicts. The foundation temporarily halted aid distribution due to increased violence in the region.

While McNally Capital claims a limited role, its connection to SRS raises questions about the privatization and militarization of aid. The situation in Gaza is further complicated by calls from aid groups for neutrality in distribution operations, which have been resisted by some participants.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025