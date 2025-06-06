McNally Capital's Controversial Ties with Gaza Aid Operations

McNally Capital, a private equity firm stemming from the legacy of American publishing company Rand McNally, is facing scrutiny over its economic ties with a logistics company embroiled in geopolitical tensions. Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), which has been linked with aid distribution in Gaza, is partially backed by McNally Capital.

SRS is under the leadership of Phil Reilly, a former CIA official, but its financial backers remain largely undisclosed. The firm's involvement with the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has attracted controversy amid ongoing conflicts. The foundation temporarily halted aid distribution due to increased violence in the region.

While McNally Capital claims a limited role, its connection to SRS raises questions about the privatization and militarization of aid. The situation in Gaza is further complicated by calls from aid groups for neutrality in distribution operations, which have been resisted by some participants.