Harvard Battles Trump's Foreign Student Ban
Harvard University is contesting President Trump's move to block foreign students from studying at the institution. Accusing the administration of illegal retaliation after refusing White House demands, the university claims that the ban lacks legal grounding and endangers thousands of international students' academic futures.
Harvard University is taking legal action against President Donald Trump's administration for attempting to prevent foreign students from attending the prestigious Ivy League school. The university argues that this move is a retaliatory measure that defies a previous court ruling which safeguarded its ability to host international scholars.
In the latest legal filing, Harvard criticized the president's use of federal law to block what he describes as a "class of aliens" detrimental to U.S. interests. The university contends that targeting students specifically coming to study at Harvard does not fit this classification, suggesting it's part of a government-driven vendetta.
As the situation unfolds, thousands of international students, including those accepted to summer and fall terms at the Cambridge campus, face uncertainty. This comes amidst broader scrutiny of student visas and prior restrictive measures, drawing criticism from many in the educational community.
ALSO READ
Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Harvard's International Students
Harvard Criticized Over Policy Change Affecting International Students
Trump Administration Clashes with Harvard: International Students in Limbo
Trump Administration's Unprecedented Clampdown on Harvard's International Students
Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over International Students