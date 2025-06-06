Harvard Battles Trump's Foreign Student Ban

Harvard University is taking legal action against President Donald Trump's administration for attempting to prevent foreign students from attending the prestigious Ivy League school. The university argues that this move is a retaliatory measure that defies a previous court ruling which safeguarded its ability to host international scholars.

In the latest legal filing, Harvard criticized the president's use of federal law to block what he describes as a "class of aliens" detrimental to U.S. interests. The university contends that targeting students specifically coming to study at Harvard does not fit this classification, suggesting it's part of a government-driven vendetta.

As the situation unfolds, thousands of international students, including those accepted to summer and fall terms at the Cambridge campus, face uncertainty. This comes amidst broader scrutiny of student visas and prior restrictive measures, drawing criticism from many in the educational community.