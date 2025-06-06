Left Menu

Deadly Blackmail: Illicit Secrets Lead to Murder

A young man in Amethi was killed after allegedly attempting to blackmail a woman and her brother-in-law with a video of their illicit relationship. The police have arrested the woman and are searching for the brother-in-law, who attacked the victim with an axe. The body was hidden in a cattle shelter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:03 IST
  • India

A chill ran through the streets of Amethi as news broke of a brutal murder sparked by blackmail. A 22-year-old man was killed after allegedly trying to exploit a woman's compromising video, an event that has now escalated into a grave legal case.

The Superintendent of Police, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, revealed that the man, identified as Sagar, had unlawfully recorded a video of a woman and her brother-in-law in a compromising situation. Sagar reportedly sought to use this material to coerce the woman into an unwanted physical relationship.

Tragedy struck on June 4th when Sagar entered the woman's home clandestinely via the roof and was met with lethal force. The brother-in-law, lying in wait, attacked him with an axe. The pair tried to cover up the crime by hiding the body and wiping blood stains with cow dung. The woman, Kumkum, is now in custody, while police continue the hunt for the absconding brother-in-law, Bed Prakash Kori.

(With inputs from agencies.)

