Thai Military Poised to Defend Against Border Tensions

Amid rising tensions with Cambodia over a border dispute, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra affirmed the military's readiness to defend the nation's sovereignty. This statement followed a two-hour discussion with the National Security Council, emphasizing the need for cautious handling of the border issue.

Prime Minister Shinawatra expressed confidence that the military is fully aware of the situation's intricacies and is prepared for any potential escalation, underscoring the importance of national security in maintaining Thailand's territorial integrity.

The armed forces chief reiterated the military's support for the government's strategy, highlighting the focus on achieving a peaceful resolution while remaining vigilant and prepared to act if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)