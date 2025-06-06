Left Menu

Thai Military Poised to Defend Against Border Tensions

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that the military is prepared to defend the nation's sovereignty amidst a border dispute with Cambodia. Following a meeting with the National Security Council, Shinawatra emphasized the military's backing of government efforts for a peaceful resolution while being ready for potential escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:38 IST
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Amid rising tensions with Cambodia over a border dispute, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra affirmed the military's readiness to defend the nation's sovereignty. This statement followed a two-hour discussion with the National Security Council, emphasizing the need for cautious handling of the border issue.

Prime Minister Shinawatra expressed confidence that the military is fully aware of the situation's intricacies and is prepared for any potential escalation, underscoring the importance of national security in maintaining Thailand's territorial integrity.

The armed forces chief reiterated the military's support for the government's strategy, highlighting the focus on achieving a peaceful resolution while remaining vigilant and prepared to act if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

