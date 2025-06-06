Chris Bishop Approves 17 Christchurch Intensification Plan Changes

In a significant move advancing urban development in Christchurch, Minister for Resource Management Act (RMA) Reform Chris Bishop has confirmed his final decisions on 17 recommendations concerning Christchurch City Council’s Intensification Planning Instrument—known as Plan Change 14. These decisions are expected to accelerate residential development and enable higher-density living in accordance with the government’s broader housing and urban intensification objectives.

Background: The Purpose of Plan Change 14

Plan Change 14 is part of Christchurch City Council’s strategy to align its district plan with the National Policy Statement on Urban Development 2020 (NPS-UD), particularly under Policies 3 and 4, which aim to increase housing supply and promote intensification near city centers, metropolitan areas, and public transport hubs. The policy framework compels councils to allow for building heights and densities that reflect the demand and access to services, encouraging more compact urban forms.

In December 2024, the Christchurch City Council accepted the majority of recommendations from an Independent Hearings Panel (IHP), integrating them into its district plan. However, 20 recommendations were either rejected or replaced by alternative suggestions and referred to Minister Bishop for a binding decision.

Minister’s Final Decisions on 17 Recommendations

Minister Bishop has now made determinations on 17 of these 20 referrals, focusing on key matters such as:

Zoning adjustments to permit higher residential densities in central urban areas.

Built form standards that regulate the physical structure and appearance of developments.

Qualifying matters, which are exceptions to intensification requirements where certain characteristics—such as heritage values or environmental constraints—justify limitations on development.

“These decisions pave the way for a greater level of development in and around Christchurch’s urban centres, aligning with the national direction to increase housing supply,” said Minister Bishop. “They will help meet future housing needs while ensuring developments remain contextually appropriate.”

The decisions were made under the Streamlined Planning Process (SPP) introduced in Schedule 1 of the Resource Management Act 1991. Notably, these decisions are final and cannot be appealed to the Environment Court, reflecting the government's emphasis on expediting housing supply responses.

Pending Decisions on Heritage and Character Areas

Minister Bishop has yet to decide on three specific recommendations relating to:

Daresbury House

Antonio Hall

The Piko Residential Character Area

These sites are recognized for their heritage or character value, and the Minister has indicated that a final determination will follow once Christchurch City Council makes zoning decisions on these areas. The Council retains the ability to refer these matters back to the Minister, pending further deliberation on the broader elements of Plan Change 14.

Next Steps for Christchurch and Urban Development

This announcement marks a key milestone in the city’s efforts to modernize its planning framework to meet future housing demands and enable more efficient land use. With these decisions, Christchurch now has the green light to proceed with implementing new zoning and development rules that facilitate increased density around high-demand locations.

The streamlined process reflects a growing consensus on the need for decisive, efficient action in tackling New Zealand’s housing affordability crisis—particularly through intensification in well-located areas.

Minister’s Acknowledgement

Minister Bishop acknowledged the substantial work carried out by the Christchurch City Councillors, the IHP, and Council staff in navigating a complex and often contentious planning process. “Their commitment to a robust and future-focused planning framework is commendable,” he said.

As Christchurch continues to evolve, the decisions made under Plan Change 14 and endorsed by Minister Bishop are set to transform the urban landscape of the city, encouraging a more vibrant, sustainable, and accessible built environment for current and future generations.