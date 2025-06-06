Left Menu

The Last Nuclear Accord: A Dwindling Hope

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed doubt about the possibility of saving the last nuclear accord with the U.S., citing strained relations and the destabilizing Golden Dome missile defense project proposed by President Trump as major obstacles to arms control.

06-06-2025
Russia's hope of preserving its final nuclear accord with the United States seems bleak as the expiration date looms just eight months away. This is largely attributed to the deteriorating state of diplomatic relations with Washington, according to top arms control officials.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized the formidable challenges posed by President Donald Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defense project, describing it as 'deeply destabilizing.' This initiative has added significant obstacles to achieving meaningful arms control, Ryabkov stated during an interview with TASS news agency.

The critical junction in U.S.-Russia relations continues to strain any efforts for nuclear negotiations, raising concerns about future arms agreements on the global stage.

