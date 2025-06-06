Left Menu

Modi Accuses Pakistan of Attacking Kashmiri Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Pakistan of attacking both 'insaniyat' (humanity) and 'Kashmiri-iyat' (Kashmiri culture) by targeting tourists in Pahalgam. He claimed Pakistan's intent was to incite communal clashes and jeopardize the livelihoods of Kashmiris dependent on tourism. Modi inaugurated several projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Pakistan of deliberately attacking tourism in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in an attempt to undermine regional stability and livelihoods.

Speaking after launching the first train service to Kashmir, Modi labeled Pakistan a 'enemy of humanity' and criticized its actions on April 22 as being against 'insaniyat' and 'Kashmiriyat'.

Launching multiple development projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, Modi reiterated that tourism is vital for employment and social harmony in the region, which Pakistan aims to disrupt.

