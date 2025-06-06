Modi Accuses Pakistan of Attacking Kashmiri Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Pakistan of deliberately attacking tourism in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in an attempt to undermine regional stability and livelihoods.

Speaking after launching the first train service to Kashmir, Modi labeled Pakistan a 'enemy of humanity' and criticized its actions on April 22 as being against 'insaniyat' and 'Kashmiriyat'.

Launching multiple development projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, Modi reiterated that tourism is vital for employment and social harmony in the region, which Pakistan aims to disrupt.