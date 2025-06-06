Modi Accuses Pakistan of Attacking Kashmiri Tourism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Pakistan of attacking both 'insaniyat' (humanity) and 'Kashmiri-iyat' (Kashmiri culture) by targeting tourists in Pahalgam. He claimed Pakistan's intent was to incite communal clashes and jeopardize the livelihoods of Kashmiris dependent on tourism. Modi inaugurated several projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Pakistan of deliberately attacking tourism in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in an attempt to undermine regional stability and livelihoods.
Speaking after launching the first train service to Kashmir, Modi labeled Pakistan a 'enemy of humanity' and criticized its actions on April 22 as being against 'insaniyat' and 'Kashmiriyat'.
Launching multiple development projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, Modi reiterated that tourism is vital for employment and social harmony in the region, which Pakistan aims to disrupt.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Terror Aftermath: Pahalgam's Tourism Takes a Hit
Pahalgam's Resilience: Awaiting the Amarnath Yatra Revival
RV University's Generosity: A Tribute to Pahalgam Victims
Assam Government Provides Ex Gratia Support to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families
Shiv Sena MP Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack