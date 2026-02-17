Left Menu

Doraha's New Railway Bridge: A Gateway to Smoother Connectivity

The construction of a four-lane railway overbridge in Doraha will enhance connectivity between Punjab's capital and the Malwa region, reducing congestion. With an estimated cost of Rs 70.55 crore, the project aims for completion within a year, improving the daily commute for thousands of vehicles and trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, announced the construction of a four-lane railway overbridge in Doraha, enhancing linkages between Punjab's capital and the Malwa region. During a ceremony at level crossing number 164AB, he confirmed that the Rs 70.55 crore project is set to conclude within a year.

This development is anticipated to significantly alleviate the longstanding congestion at the crossing, which sees nearly 190 trains and over 3,000 vehicles each day. By smoothing traffic flow, traders, commuters, and transporters stand to benefit, marking a crucial infrastructure upgrade.

Moreover, widespread railway infrastructure development across Punjab is materializing, with investments totaling Rs 1,480.09 crore in various projects, including 30 station redevelopments. The minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

