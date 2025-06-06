Police Nab Suspects in Killing of BJP Leader Rohit Negi

Authorities have arrested two individuals accused of murdering local BJP leader Rohit Negi in Uttar Pradesh's Purkazi following a dramatic encounter. The suspects, Azhar Tyagi and Ayush Kumar, were captured Thursday night after exchanging fire with police officers during a high-tension pursuit.

According to Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh, the duo was initially spotted near Manglaur in Uttarakhand, intending to proceed to Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. As pursuit ensued, the suspects opened fire on law enforcement, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in their injuries and subsequent capture.

The arrests followed directives from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to expedite the apprehension. The incident traces back to an altercation between Negi and Tyagi during a party, culminating in the shooting of Negi, a former Mandal president of BJP's Yuva Morcha, as he returned home with friends.

