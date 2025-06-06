Left Menu

Seemant Kumar Singh Takes Charge: A New Era for Bengaluru Policing

Seemant Kumar Singh assumes the role of Bengaluru's City Police Commissioner following a tragic stampede incident. His focus is on basic policing, addressing public concerns, and ensuring a peaceful environment. Singh aims to restore confidence in the police force amidst challenges, including political interference and effective crowd management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:34 IST
Seemant Kumar Singh has taken over as the City Police Commissioner of Bengaluru just after a tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured 56. The previous commissioner was suspended following the incident.

Singh, a 1996 batch IPS officer, emphasized the importance of basic policing and gathering feedback from the public and media. He aims to prioritize issues accordingly to restore confidence among residents.

Addressing the potential political influence on police operations, Singh stated his commitment to maintaining a focus on effective crowd management and basic policing practices to ensure public safety and a peaceful environment.

