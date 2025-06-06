KIADB Official Caught in Bribe Scandal
A senior official at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The official, Narendra Kumar, was involved in a scam to approve a sketch in exchange for money. The police arrested him and are investigating further.
In a significant crackdown on corruption, an official from the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on Friday.
Narendra Kumar, aged 51, who serves as a survey supervisor at KIADB in Bengaluru, was apprehended after a meticulous operation by Lokayukta police. The police acted swiftly after a complaint was lodged by an individual named Ravi, who accused Kumar of soliciting a bribe in exchange for preparing and approving a project sketch.
Authorities have arrested the accused government official, and further investigations are currently underway to uncover more details surrounding the incident.
