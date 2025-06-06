Left Menu

KIADB Official Caught in Bribe Scandal

A senior official at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The official, Narendra Kumar, was involved in a scam to approve a sketch in exchange for money. The police arrested him and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:13 IST
KIADB Official Caught in Bribe Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, an official from the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on Friday.

Narendra Kumar, aged 51, who serves as a survey supervisor at KIADB in Bengaluru, was apprehended after a meticulous operation by Lokayukta police. The police acted swiftly after a complaint was lodged by an individual named Ravi, who accused Kumar of soliciting a bribe in exchange for preparing and approving a project sketch.

Authorities have arrested the accused government official, and further investigations are currently underway to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025