Security Forces Intensify In Chhattisgarh After Top Naxal Leader Neutralized
Following the elimination of a prominent Naxal leader, Sudhakar, by security forces in the Indravati National Park area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an encounter erupted in the same location. Sudhakar, a senior Maoist leader with a substantial bounty on his head, had been responsible for significant insurgency activities.
- Country:
- India
Intense operations by security forces have escalated in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after a prominent Naxal leader, Sudhakar, was killed. The encounter occurred in the Indravati National Park area.
The ongoing anti-Naxal operation, which began on Wednesday, involves personnel from various units including the state police's Special Task Force, the District Reserve Guard, and the CRPF's CoBRA unit. The operation is marked by intermittent gunfire exchanges between security forces and Maoist insurgents.
Sudhakar, a high-ranking member of the Maoists' Central Committee originally from Andhra Pradesh, was notorious for indoctrinating youth and orchestrating deadly attacks in Chhattisgarh. His death follows the neutralization of another top CPI (Maoist) leader, Basavaraju, earlier last month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxal
- Sudhakar
- Chhattisgarh
- Bijapur
- Security Forces
- Encounter
- CRPF
- STF
- DRG
- Maoists
ALSO READ
Strategic Success: Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Eliminated by Security Forces
Moscow's Sky Defense: A Close Encounter with Drones
CoBRA commando of CRPF and a Naxalite killed during operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh: Officials.
CPI(M) Condemns Chhattisgarh Maoist Encounter, Calls for Dialogue
Intense CRPF Operation Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh