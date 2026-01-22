Decisive Strike: Security Forces Triumph Over Maoist Stronghold in Jharkhand
In a significant crackdown, Jharkhand's security forces have killed 15 Maoists, including top leader Anal Da, in a fierce gunfight in West Singhbhum district’s Saranda forest. The operation saw extensive engagement from CRPF's CoBRA unit and marked a major success in combating Naxalism in the region.
In a substantial move against left-wing extremism, Jharkhand's security forces have successfully neutralized 15 Maoists, including their influential leader Anal Da, during an intensive gunfight in the West Singhbhum district.
The confrontation, which transpired in the dense Saranda forest near the Kiriburu police station area, witnessed the strategic participation of approximately 1,500 personnel from the CRPF's CoBRA unit. The operation was initiated based on intelligence about the Maoists' presence in the region.
This action is part of broader efforts to eliminate Maoist strongholds, with significant setbacks already observed in various districts. The operation marks a pivotal moment in the central government's ongoing campaign to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.
