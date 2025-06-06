PM Modi Inaugurates ₹46,000 Cr Projects, Rail Links in J&K, Boosts Unity, Growth

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi marked a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 2025, by laying the foundation stone, inaugurating, and dedicating to the nation multiple infrastructure and development projects worth over ₹46,000 crore in Katra. The event underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to integrating Jammu & Kashmir with the mainstream of India's growth story and ushering in a new era of peace, prosperity, and national unity.

Calling Katra the “land of the brave Veer Zorawar Singh” and seeking blessings from Mata Vaishno Devi, the Prime Minister described the day as a “grand celebration of India’s unity and determination.”

Rail Connectivity: Bridging Dreams with Steel

The highlight of the day was the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL), a long-awaited project that now connects Kashmir Valley to India’s vast railway network. PM Modi called this an emotional and symbolic achievement, quoting the age-old sentiment of “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” now being literally fulfilled in India’s rail infrastructure.

He also inaugurated the:

Chenab Rail Bridge – the tallest railway arch bridge in the world, taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Anji Khad Bridge – India’s first cable-supported rail bridge, a modern marvel in engineering.

Vande Bharat Express Trains – Flagged off to boost connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir.

These bridges, Prime Minister noted, are not mere steel structures, but “symbols of India's engineering prowess and determination.”

Economic and Social Impact

PM Modi emphasized that enhanced connectivity will:

Boost tourism by attracting travelers to scenic, spiritual, and cultural destinations.

Enable Kashmir’s apples, dry fruits, Pashmina shawls, and handicrafts to reach markets across India faster and at reduced costs.

Empower local artisans and entrepreneurs through expanded market access.

Ensure year-round accessibility, reducing dependence on unpredictable weather conditions.

The sentiment of hope was echoed by residents in remote areas like Sangaldan, where children saw trains for the first time and felt included in India’s development journey.

Healthcare & Education: New Hubs of Excellence

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a new medical college in Reasi, while announcing the expansion of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence from 300 to 500 beds.

Notable achievements include:

2 new state-level cancer institutes in recent years.

7 new medical colleges opened in five years.

MBBS seats increased from 500 to 1,300.

Premier institutions like IIT, IIM, AIIMS, NIT, and Central Universities now foster academic excellence in the region.

Welfare Milestones: Transforming Lives Nationwide

PM Modi recalled his government’s 11-year journey, highlighting schemes that uplifted millions:

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 4 crore pucca homes.

Ujjwala Yojana: 10 crore clean cooking gas connections.

Ayushman Bharat: 50 crore people with ₹5 lakh health coverage.

Jan Dhan Yojana: 50 crore bank accounts for the poor.

Swachh Bharat Mission: 12 crore toilets constructed.

Jal Jeevan Mission: Tap water to 12 crore homes.

PM Kisan Yojana: Financial aid to 10 crore small farmers.

He proudly stated that 25 crore Indians have exited poverty and entered the neo-middle class in just over a decade.

Standing Firm Against Terrorism and External Threats

In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, PM Modi condemned Pakistan’s attempt to destabilize tourism and peace in J&K. He paid tribute to young Adil, a local who stood bravely against terrorists, and highlighted the broader economic impact such attacks have on Kashmiris whose livelihoods depend on tourism.

Recalling Operation Sindoor, carried out exactly a month earlier, he stated, “Pakistan will remember the name of Sindoor forever as a symbol of its humiliating defeat.” The Prime Minister affirmed India’s bold new doctrine against terrorism, ensuring swift, precise retaliation against any threats to national security.

Support for Victims and Border Residents

PM Modi announced enhanced compensation for families affected by cross-border shelling:

₹2 lakh for severely damaged homes

₹1 lakh for partially damaged homes

He praised the resilience of border residents, describing them as “India’s frontline protectors”, and outlined security measures including:

Construction of 10,000+ bunkers

Formation of two Border Battalions and two Women Battalions in J&K

Upgrading of Kathua-Jammu Expressway and Akhnoor-Poonch Highway

1,800 km of new roads connecting 400 previously remote villages

Investment of ₹4,200 crore in border infrastructure

Youth & Innovation: The New Vanguard of Viksit Bharat

Calling upon J&K’s youth, PM Modi encouraged active participation in Mission Manufacturing, with a focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence exports. He highlighted India’s rise as a top defence exporter, stating the next goal is to enter the global top tier.

He urged citizens to “buy Indian-made products” as a tribute to the workers and entrepreneurs building the nation from within. He drew a parallel between the soldiers at the borders and the manufacturers in markets, both representing the strength of India.

Vision of a Developed Jammu & Kashmir

The Prime Minister concluded with a promise of unwavering support and development, declaring:

“Every obstacle in Jammu and Kashmir’s path to development will have to face me.”

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the “crown of Mother India, adorned with jewels of heritage, culture, and youth talent,” he reaffirmed that both the Central and State Governments are working hand-in-hand to bring about lasting transformation.