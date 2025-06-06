Left Menu

Poland Cancels Black Hawk Helicopters Purchase

Poland has canceled the procurement of 32 Lockheed Martin S-70i Black Hawk helicopters. The decision, criticized by previous defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak, aims to reassess military needs in light of changing geopolitical situations. Poland is now focusing on purchasing AH-64E Apache helicopters from the U.S.

In a significant shift in its defense strategy, Poland has decided to halt its planned purchase of 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters. The Armament Agency confirmed the cancellation on Friday, suggesting the need for different equipment such as drones or tanks.

The negotiations, initiated in 2023 under the previous Law and Justice government, had been intended to strengthen the Polish Army's capabilities. Former defense minister and PiS lawmaker Mariusz Blaszczak condemned the cancellation as "disgraceful," arguing it would delay essential fleet upgrades.

Instead, Poland has entered into a lucrative deal with the United States, securing 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. This acquisition is expected to bolster Poland's combat abilities, offering advanced target engagement and reconnaissance capabilities to replace aging Soviet-era Mi-24 helicopters.

