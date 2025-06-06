Naxalism's Decline in Maharashtra: A Turning Point in the Battle Against Extremism

Maharashtra's fight against Naxalism has reached a pivotal moment, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He declared the insurgency weakened, inviting remaining rebels to surrender and reintegrate into society.

He highlighted that recent surrenders of Naxalites with significant bounties signal a loss of faith among the insurgents. Gadchiroli, a critical area in the state's Vidarbha region, remains at the forefront of these efforts.

In related developments, security operations have led to the neutralization of prominent Maoist leaders, dealing a heavy blow to the movement, particularly in the Dandakaranya region.